Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 171,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Michele Klein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,300. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Intevac alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Intevac by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,903,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intevac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,449. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Intevac (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.