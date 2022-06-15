Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.61

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.61 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.