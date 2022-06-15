Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.61

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.61 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 136,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 78,965 shares during the period.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

