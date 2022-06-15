Investment (LON:INV) Shares Down 3.4%

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.50). Approximately 3,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.61.

About Investment (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

