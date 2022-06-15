Investment (LON:INV) Shares Down 3.4%

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.50). Approximately 3,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.62).
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.61.
About Investment (LON:INV)
Recommended Stories
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.