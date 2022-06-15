iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Stock Price Down 2%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.33. 3,307,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 35,672,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter worth $82,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,230 shares during the period.

