IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.49

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.49 and last traded at $92.35, with a volume of 668741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

