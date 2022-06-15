IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.49

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.49 and last traded at $92.35, with a volume of 668741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36.
IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
