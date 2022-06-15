iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.55. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 447,868 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 34,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iQIYI by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,080,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 84,943 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in iQIYI by 123.4% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 157.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

