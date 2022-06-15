IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the period. Marcus & Millichap accounts for 2.7% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of Marcus & Millichap worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,134. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $279,784.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $502,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,211 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

