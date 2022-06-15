IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Linde makes up 1.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,187,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,818 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.21.

Linde stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.20. 37,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

