IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $34,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 23,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.78%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

