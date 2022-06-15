IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,020,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,652. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

