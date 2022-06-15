IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 228,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,666,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

