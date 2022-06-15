IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded up $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $195.98. 27,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,491. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day moving average is $282.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

