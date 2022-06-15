IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $6.57 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

AOR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

