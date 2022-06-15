iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 200,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,867 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

