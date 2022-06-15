iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.81

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

