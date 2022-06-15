iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $208.38

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $208.38 and last traded at $208.51, with a volume of 16653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

