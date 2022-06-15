iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $171,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after buying an additional 253,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.04. 31,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,416. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

