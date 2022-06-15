iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,691,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $145.63. The stock had a trading volume of 104,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.40 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

