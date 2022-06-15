iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,238,836. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $167.74 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

