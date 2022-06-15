iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.38

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.38 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 27353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

