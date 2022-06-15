iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $231.89

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $231.89 and last traded at $231.88, with a volume of 50226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

