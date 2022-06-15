iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3,025.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $376.78. 458,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.89 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

