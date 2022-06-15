iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12,778.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000.

IVV opened at $374.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.89 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

