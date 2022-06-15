iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.03

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.03 and last traded at $105.03, with a volume of 3077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

