iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.03

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.03 and last traded at $105.03, with a volume of 3077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
