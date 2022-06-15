iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

