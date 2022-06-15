iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

