iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.00

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.23, with a volume of 2906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

