iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 256.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

