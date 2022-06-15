iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 975.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,795 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. 5,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

