J Arnold Wealth Management Co Invests $239,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

