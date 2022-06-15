J Arnold Wealth Management Co Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILJ. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

SILJ opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.