Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,867 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

