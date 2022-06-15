Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 37,972 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,972 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 391,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,406,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,396. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

