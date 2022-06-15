Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,605 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

