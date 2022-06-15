Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 106,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,278. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.