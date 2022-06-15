Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 145,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,231,037. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
