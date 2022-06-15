Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $6.86 Million in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 178,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 1.31% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

JVAL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

