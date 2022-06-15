Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 77,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,341. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $81.39 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

