Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,328.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.31. 4,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.55. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $364.55 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.