Jeffrey W. Priest Buys 300 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,065.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

