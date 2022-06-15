Jobchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $5.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

