JOE Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.16 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. JOE has a market cap of $52.16 million and $14.94 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00423155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,817.35 or 1.68805693 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 277,827,117 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

