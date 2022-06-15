JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Oxford Instruments stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

About Oxford Instruments (Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

