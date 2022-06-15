JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $298,028,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $277,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

