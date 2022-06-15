JS Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day moving average is $382.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

