JS Capital Management LLC Purchases 165,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up approximately 1.2% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Dynatrace worth $29,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after acquiring an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $284,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.68, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

