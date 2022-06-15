JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JSCPY stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. JSR has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Get JSR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JSCPY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JSR in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.