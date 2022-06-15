Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $$25.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

