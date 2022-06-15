Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,454,600 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 6,642,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 690.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 50,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,522. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.