Kath Kearney Croft Purchases 8,354 Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Stock

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) insider Kath Kearney Croft acquired 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £10,024.80 ($12,167.50).

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 107.10 ($1.30) on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 107.10 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.20 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of £843.24 million and a PE ratio of 56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTG. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 165 ($2.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

